P.E.I. reports 1 new death related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Prince Edward Island is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19, according to data released in the province’s weekly COVID-19 update.
Health officials say the individual was between the ages of 60 and 79.
As of Tuesday, 33 people have died as a result of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
As of Tuesday, there are 22 people in hospital with the virus -- an increase of 10 from last week’s report.
Of those in hospital, six were admitted because of COVID-19 and 16 tested positive on or after admission.
Currently, there is no one in intensive care due to COVID-19 on P.E.I.
NEW CASES AND TESTING
P.E.I. is reporting 792 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update -- 107 fewer cases than the 899 new cases reported last week.
Over the last week, there have been an average of 113 new cases per day on the island, a drop of 15 from the 128 average daily new cases reported last week.
There are 1,139 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
An average of 411 PCR tests have been conducted daily at provincial COVID-19 testing sites over the last seven days. Of those, 27.6 per cent came back positive. That percentage positive shows a decrease compared to last week.
The highest percentage of cases is among Islanders in their 20s and 30s, who make up 33.3 per cent of cases since the start of the pandemic.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 37,124 COVID-19 cases to date.
Data from P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 update can be found on its website.
OUTBREAK UPDATE
Health officials on the island say there are currently 10 long-term care or community care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. Those include:
- Atlantic Baptist
- Andrews of Charlottetown
- Bayview C. Care
- Beach Grove Home
- Charlotte Residence
- Gillis Lodge
- Garden Home
- Langille House
- Margaret Stewart Ellis
- Whisperwood Villa
Officials say Queen Elizabeth Hospital Unit 2 and the Western Hospital are also experiencing outbreaks.
