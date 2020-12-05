HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting three new COVID-19 cases – all involving fast-food restaurant workers.

On Saturday, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison announced the cluster of cases. Morrison revealed the cases are linked and are close contacts of one another. Morrison also noted the cases have no recent history of out-of-province travel.

The positive test results were received on Saturday.

All three cases involve women in their 20s who are employees of Wendy’s and A&W in Charlottetown.

All three cases are now self-isolating. They are mildly symptomatic but doing well.

The new cases bring the island’s case total to 76 since the pandemic began.

EXPOSURE LIST

Alongside the new cases, Morrison announced multiple exposure sites.

Restaurants

Anyone present at the following establishments on the following dates should monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms develop, they should arrange to be tested and self isolate until the results are received:

A&W – 650 University Avenue, Charlottetown

Monday, Nov. 30

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Friday, Dec. 4

Wendy’s – 643 University Avenue, Charlottetown

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Friday, Dec. 4

Busses

Anyone who used the following T3 Transit bus routes on the following dates and times should monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms develop, they should arrange to be tested and self isolate until the results are received:

Route 1

Monday, Nov. 30 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. and between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Morrison said public health anticipates the possibility of additional public exposure notifications on Saturday. Additionally, public notifications will be posted on the province’s website and on government social media platforms as the province gathers more information from the three cases through contact tracing.

This is a developing story. More to come.