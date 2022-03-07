P.E.I. reports a slight increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations Monday

Prince Edward Island is reporting hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have gone up since the province's last update on Friday.

As of Monday, there are nine people in hospital with COVID-19 – up three since Friday.

Of those in hospital, two were admitted due to COVID-19, and seven were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive for the virus on or after admission.

The province is not reporting any new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

P.E.I. has reported a total of 16 COVID-19-related deaths during the pandemic.

According to the province's website, health officials have identified 1,327 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

P.E.I. has reported an average of 427 cases per day over the last seven days.

Currently, the Island is reporting 4,241 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has announced 17,623 positive cases.

P.E.I.'s dashboard did not provide an update on vaccinations Monday.

OUTBREAKS

Public health provided an update on locations with COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long-term care facilities:

The Garden Home

The Summerset Manor

There are currently 44 early learning childcare centres affected by COVID-19.

Of those centres:

27 are open

five are closed

12 are operating in a modified or reduced capacity

Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch and Commission scolaire de langue française.