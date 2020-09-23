CHARLOTTETOWN -- Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Health officials said today the new case involves a woman in her 20s who arrived to the Island on Sept. 20 from outside the country.

The province says the woman came to P.E.I. for work unrelated to the health-care sector and has been isolating since her arrival.

Officials are asking anyone on flights AC128 from Vancouver to Toronto and AC7460 from Toronto to Charlottetown to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials say there is no evidence of community spread and that the risk of transmission in the province remains low.

P.E.I. has reported a total of 58 COVID-19 infections, all of which were travel-related.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.