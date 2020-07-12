CHARLOTTETOWN -- A Prince Edward Island woman in her 80s has tested positive for COVID-19, the province's chief public health officer said Sunday.

In a brief statement, Dr. Heather Morrison said the Queens County woman is self-isolating at home and contact tracing is underway.

Morrison said the new case is not believed to be linked to a recent COVID-19 cluster in P.E.I. or to a Charlottetown seniors' residence where a worker had tested positive.

On July 4, the P.E.I. government had announced three confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a woman in her 20s who worked at Whisperwood Villa. They were the first cases in the province since late April.

The woman was believed to have been in contact with a man in his 20s who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to the island from Nova Scotia.

Two other P.E.I. residents later tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with that same man, public health officials said.

On Friday, Morrison said 129 residents and 140 staff members of Whisperwood Villa, as well as anyone who visited the facility on June 30, had completed two rounds of testing for COVID-19, and all the tests came back negative.

Morrison is expected to provide more information about the new COVID-19 case later Sunday or Monday morning.

P.E.I. has now reported 34 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, 27 of which are considered resolved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2020.