HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to three.

The new case involves a female in her 20s -- a rotational worker who had travelled outside of the Atlantic bubble for work purposes.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief medical officer of health, says the woman originally tested negative on day 1-2 of returning to the province, but tested positive on her second test on day 4-7.

“It's a reminder that a negative test doesn’t replace self-isolating,” said Morrison. “A negative test reflects a single point in time and doesn’t guarantee that future tests will be negative.”

Tuesday's new case is the first case reported in the province since Oct. 13. It brings the total number of cases in the province to three.

Two cases were reported on Oct. 13, involving one man in his 20s and one in his 40s. Both had travelled outside of the Atlantic bubble and are working in non-health care industries.

P.E.I. has seen a total of 64 cases of COVID-19, all of which are related to travel. Sixty-one cases are considered recovered.

The province has received a total of 42,313 negative test results. Morrison adds that P.E.I. currently is second in the country in testing per capita, trailing only Ontario.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE ON FLIGHT

Morrison also advised of a potential COVID-19 exposure on a pair of Air Canada flights from Edmonton to Charlottetown on Oct. 13.

Air Canada 162 from Edmonton to Toronto.

Air Canada 7460 from Toronto to Charlottetown.

Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight. Should symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and to call 811.