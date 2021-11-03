P.E.I. reports one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday, issues flight exposure notice

HALIFAX -

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, the latest case involves an individual in their 60s who has recently travelled outside of the province.

"Contact tracing is complete and the individual is self-isolating," read the release issued Wednesday afternoon.

There is a flight exposure notification related to the new case:

Air Canada flight 8218 that departed Montreal and arrived in Charlottetown on Nov. 1.

Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic.

P.E.I. currently has five active cases of COVID-19 and has had 320 positive cases since the pandemic began.

All Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Oct. 30, a total of 266,425 doses of vaccine have been administered in P.E.I. So far, 93.6 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose and 88.3 per cent have received two doses.