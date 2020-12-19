HALIFAX -- P.E.I. Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on the island Saturday.

The case involves a woman in her 50s who travelled domestically outside of Atlantic Canada, arriving in the province Dec. 17.

She is self-isolating and being followed by public health.

FLIGHT ADVISORY

Saturday’s announcement came with no public exposure notifications, but one flight advisory:

Flight AC8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Dec. 17.

The Chief Public Health Office says they’ve been in touch with the airline, and anyone who was on the flight is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

P.E.I. has had a total of 91 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

“CIRCUIT BREAKER” MEASURES LIFTED

The measures that Dr. Heather Morrison announced on Dec. 6, which she called a "circuit breaker", have been lifted as of Friday.

As of Friday at 8 a.m., the following new measures are in place until Jan. 11:

Households can gather indoors and outdoors with up to 10 additional individuals.

Organized gatherings such as concerts and worship services can occur with 50 people, and a second multiple of 50 people is permitted with an approved operational plan.

Weddings and funerals can be held with up to 50 people, but are not eligible for a second multiple of 50.

Gyms and fitness facilities, museums and libraries may operate at up to 50 per cent of standard operating capacity, along with ensuring additional distancing for high-intensity activities.

Organized recreation and team sports may resume, subject to the limits for organized gatherings. There must be enhanced attention to the maintenance of accurate contact-tracing records. Tournaments are not permitted.

Retail stores, markets and craft fairs may operate at up to 50 per cent of standard operating capacity in a room.

Dining can resume at restaurants and licensed premises with a closing time of 11 p.m. with a maximum table size of 10 people. Patrons should be seated at all times, except when going to the washroom or entering or exiting restaurants, and licensed premises are subject to the organized gathering limit of 50 people with a second group permitted with an approved operational plan.

Personal services may operate on an appointment basis, provided a non-medical mask is worn at all times by the staff and patrons.

Residents in long-term care can have up to two partners in care with a limited number of visitors allowed in designated areas.

Licensed and unlicensed childcare centres can continue to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

P.E.I.’s suspension of the Atlantic bubble is scheduled to continue until at least Jan. 11.