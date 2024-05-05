P.E.I.'s East Pointers lead pack with total of three wins at East Coast Music Awards

CHARLOTTETOWN -

P.E.I.'s The East Pointers are multiple winners as the East Coast Music Awards wrapped up today in Charlottetown.

The group won contemporary roots recording and pop recording of the year for "Safe in Sound" -- adding to its group recording of the year award that was handed out during a gala show on Thursday.

Singer-songwriter Jenn Grant picked up song of the year for "Judy" adding to her previous win on Thursday as songwriter of the year.

Newfoundland and Labrador singer-songwriter Tim Baker also added to his solo recording win with the award for folk recording of the year for "The Festival" while Indigenous artist of the year Morgan Toney won roots traditional recording for "Resilience."

Nova Scotia's Charlie A'Court won blues recording for "International Roots & Blues Kitchen Party" while Newfoundland and Labrador's Jason Benoit was awarded country recording for "Time Traveller - The Album."

Rap hip-hop recording went to New Brunswick's City Natives for "Still Chief'n" and Nova Scotia's The Bombadils won rising star recording for "Tell Me I'm Not Dreaming."

Other music award winners announced Sunday include:

Dance recording of the year - Cloverdale - "Up to No Good"

Electronic recording - Rich Aucoin - "Space"

Fusion recording - Gina Burgess - "Anuri"

Global recording - Cuerpos - "En Dos Partes"

Instrumental recording - Flying Pooka! - Flying Pooka! - "The Ecstasy of Becoming"

Jazz recording - Paul Tynan - "Bicoastal Collective; Chapter 6"

Loud recording - Orchid's Curse - "The Decay"

Children's entertainer - The Swinging Belles

Choral recording - Luminos Ensemble - "In the Crystalline Vault of Heaven"

Classical composer - Andrew Staniland - "Blackwood Sketches"

Classical recording - Bill Brennan - Kaleidoscope - "Music for Mallet Instruments"

