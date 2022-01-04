P.E.I. surpasses 1,100 active COVID-19 infections, restrictions extended

Prince Edward Island announced a record 198 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases on the island to 1,159, an all-time high.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I. chief public health officer, said over the last seven days, the province has reported an average of 138 new COVID-19 infections daily.

As of Tuesday, three people are in hospital with the virus, one in intensive care, while four individuals in hospital tested positive for COVID-19 while being treated primarily for another illness.

During a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Morrison said 67 per cent of individuals with COVID-19 are between the ages of 20-59, while 17 per cent are under 10.

In the last week, more than 15,000 test were completed on the island.

RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED

Before Christmas, the province reintroduced COVID-19 restrictions in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus.

During today’s conference, Premier Dennis King announced those restrictions, along with online learning for students, would be extended until at least Jan. 17.

Those restrictions include capacity limits and physical distancing in retail stores, restaurants, venues and fitness facilities.

Gathering limits are also capped at 10 people, with health officials asking residents to keep their close contacts to a ‘tight-ten.’

Dr. Morrison is asking employers to support their employees to work from home whenever possible.

RETURN TO SCHOOL PREPERATIONS

Depending on epidemiology, Premier King and Dr. Morrison announced the return to in-class learning is planned for Monday, Jan 17.

Rapid testing will become more frequent, and three-layer masks will be required for everyone.

Both students and staff will have to provide two negative COVID-19 test prior to returning, taken 48 hours apart.

Natalie Jameson, the province’s education minister, said that parents will receive details from school principles.

She also added that 30,000 triple layered cloth masks will be distributed to all students and staff, and that excess furniture will be removed from classrooms to allow for room when physical distancing.

Students and staff will also need to actively screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily at home before entering schools, and Jameson recommends schools implement cohorts of students and staff.

She says students should stick to a small, consistent group of friends.

More information on COVID-19, including vaccine and isolation requirements can be found on on Prince Edward Island’s website.