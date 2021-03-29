HALIFAX -- The province of Prince Edward Island has suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18-29.

The island's government is not saying anything about why they made the decision, other than that it's waiting for further information from Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

In an email to CTV News, P.E.I. spokesperson Samantha Hughes, only sent the following information:

"Appointments at pharmacies for AstraZeneca vaccine for those 18-29 are on hold pending anticipated further information from Health Canada and NACI. We expect more information on this later today."

Last Tuesday, Health Canada said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and will continue to be recommended for use despite criticism from U.S. health officials of the drugmaker's analysis of the shot's efficacy, health officials said.

"The message is that the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine have been shown," senior Health Canada official Marc Berthiaume told reporters on March 23. "It continues to be beneficial for Canadians to prevent COVID-19."

In early March, Denmark and other European countries suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots. Norway and Sweden also have paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Also on Tuesday, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief medical officer said most of the 2,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine received on the island had been administered to people 18-29 working in the service industry, and reaffirmed Health Canada’s stance on the Astrazeneca vaccine, saying it is safe and effective, and encouraging any islanders who are offered it, to take it.

"I ask employers and business owners in these areas to encourage their staff age 18-29 to be immunized," said Morrison on March 23. "And, if possible, please offer to assist with transportation and eliminating any other barriers that may be preventing staff from being vaccinated."

The province had expanded the AstraZeneca eligibility to any 18-29 year olds who cannot work virtually. Initially the vaccines were opened to 18-29 year olds who work in the food and beverage sector.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.