P.E.I. to launch new strategy to identify, help address challenges from food waste

The government on Prince Edward Island is looking at launching a Provincial Food Waste Reduction Strategy to identify and help address the challenges from food waste.

The province says it is now taking preliminary steps of reviewing food waste across the Island and the impacts it can have on communities and the environment.

The first phase of the development of the food waste strategy is a broad public consultation to gather information, thoughts and concerns on food waste in the province.

“As Islanders, we are proud to live on Canada’s Food Island but as food insecurity levels and other related challenges continue to increase, we feel it is necessary to try and put forward a plan that helps to address the situation and identify supports for our residents," said Deputy Premier and Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson.

Islanders are encouraged to participate in filling out the survey on the government's Food Waste Reduction Strategy website.

The survey will remain open to the public until Aug. 14.

