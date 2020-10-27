HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and there is currently one active case in the province.

It has been one week since P.E.I. last reported a new case of COVID-19; a case reported on Oct. 20 involving a female in her 20s -- a rotational worker who had travelled outside of the Atlantic bubble for work purposes.

“Our attitudes and behaviours will determine how COVID-19 impacts our province and whether we have a second wave or stay in the ‘slow burn path’,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer of health, during a news conference on Tuesday. “We all need to do our part, to follow basic health measures and protect ourselves and others.”

HALLOWEEN GUIDELINES

With Halloween on Saturday, Morrison spoke to some guidelines that P.E.I. residents should follow due to COVID-19.

“While Halloween is a special event, there are some precautions that should be respected this Halloween," said Morrison.

The restrictions Morrison outlined include:

Children should only visit households in their neighbourhood, or apartment building of people they know.

Children should maintain physical distancing as much as possible, and not crowd the door of a home.

Children should not have the option to take treats from a communal bowl.

A no-contact pick-up option is recommended, with treats placed on a table or surface that can be easily disinfected.

If you are handing out treats, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and wear a non-medical mask.

Only one person should hand out treats, and should not hand out treats if they are not feeling well.

14-DAY SELF-ISOLATION LIKELY TO REMAIN IN EFFECT

Morrison also spoke to the province's mandatory 14-day self-isolation going forward.

“I know many islanders are hoping that family members will be able to travel to P.E.I. without having to self-isolate, but given the second wave of COVID-19 is well underway in our country, as evidenced by the record-breaking daily case numbers in many provinces, at this point we will be maintaining the legal requirement to self-isolate for 14 days in P.E.I. for the foreseeable future," said Morrison.

Family members who wish to travel to P.E.I. for Christmas from outside the Atlantic bubble must receive pre-travel approval under the family connections stream, and will be required to self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive in P.E.I.

"While we are always evaluating our decisions and guidance using the best available evidence, I do not expect right now that we will be reducing the 14-day self-isolation requirement prior to the Christmas holiday season," added Morrison.