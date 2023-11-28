P.E.I. utility seeks rate hike for $37M in post-tropical storm Fiona losses
The privately owned electricity utility in Prince Edward Island wants ratepayers to cover $37 million in costs incurred during post-tropical storm Fiona in 2022.
Maritime Electric, a subsidiary of Fortis, has applied to the Island's regulatory commission for rate hikes of about 2.4 per cent by March 1, 2024, for rural residential customers. After the costs of the disaster are recovered in five years, the rate hike would be dropped, the application says.
The storm that hit on Sept. 24, 2022, lasted 12 hours, knocked out power to 84,000 customers and left a trail of 40,000 downed trees and branches that had to be cleared by repair crews. It took up to three weeks to restore power to all customers, with the average outage lasting about a week.
The company says in its application that its costs are not eligible to be reimbursed under the federal disaster relief program.
During debate at the legislature Tuesday, the Liberal and Green opposition parties said the utility could have better protected its power lines before the storm, adding that Fortis shareholders should absorb some of the costs.
Liberal member Robert Henderson tabled photos of power lines in his riding that fell during a storm Monday evening, when winds gusted at 70 kilometres per hour. The photos, he said, show that for years maintenance around power lines has been inadequate.
"(Maritime Electric) are behind their counterparts in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland when it comes to this issue," he told the legislature, referring to the trimming of branches around electrical lines. "No wonder 40,000 trees fell on the lines here. To solely blame homeowners for these downed trees is a cop out."
Henderson asked Energy Minister Steven Myers if the Energy Department will intervene in Maritime Electric's application, to shift some of the costs onto the utility. He also called on the Progressive Conservative government to push Maritime Electric to act more swiftly on the utility's tree-trimming program.
In a 2022 application to the regulator, Maritime Electric said its tree-trimming budget is lower per kilometre of distribution line than in neighbouring provinces and had fallen behind industry standards. Three months before Fiona, the firm filed a rate application disclosing that 74 per cent of its overhead power lines required "urgent vegetation management."
However, the CEO has noted that in many instances, his company didn't have right of way to trim trees.
Myers told the legislature that the province's energy regulator has the means to determine whether a company is properly costing its operations, but he said the government will keep an eye on the application proceedings.
"The regulatory process is long and onerous. (Maritime Electric) do have to prove they are owed all that money. At this point we're going to let the (regulatory) process run out a bit more, but we're never a big fan of rate increases," Myers said.
Green Party member Peter Bevan-Baker noted that by March 1, 2024 -- if the latest approval is granted -- electricity rates will have increased by 12 per cent over a 12-month period.
"This company should be taking on the cost of doing business. They should be shouldering the burden, they make enough money as it is," Bevan-Baker said.
The company says the $37 million of Fiona-related costs include $19.3 million for the replacement of equipment, and $15.3 million for the rise in operating costs while repairs are conducted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland to table big bill to implement fiscal update measures, but not AirBnB crack down
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Poilievre calling on 'unelected' Senate to 'immediately' pass farm fuels carbon tax bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for MPs to call on senators to 'immediately' pass a bill that would exempt certain farm fuels from the carbon price.
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
BREAKING Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners on 5th day of temporary ceasefire
Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners Tuesday on the fifth day of its temporary ceasefire with Hamas.
Toronto
-
Thousands stolen from bank and wireless customers in fraud scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly impersonated customers at wireless stores and banks in order to steal from them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton remain closed after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions.
-
Pedestrian, 92, struck by vehicle in North York shopping plaza in critical condition
Toronto police say a 92-year-old male pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle in a North York shopping plaza Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
'Did something about it': Tips from the public lead to $20K drug bust at Erlton home
Calgary police say more than $20,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from a "problem home" in the community of Erlton.
-
10 more suspects arrested in connection with northeast fight
Almost two-dozen men are now facing charges in connection with a violent fight in northeast Calgary in early September.
-
Bridlewood resident in critical condition after carbon monoxide leak
A carbon monoxide leak sent four people to hospital in the southwest community of Bridlewood on Monday night.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec union workers announce week-long strike
The Common Front of unions announced strike days from Dec. 8 to 14, meaning nearly half a million of Quebec's public workers will be off the job again if a deal is not reached.
-
Quebec's proposed health reform would complicate access for English speakers: petition
As the end of Quebec's parliamentary session approaches, there are growing concerns that the province's proposed health-care reform will leave English speakers in the dust.
-
Quebec's public health directors pledge to take action on climate change
Quebec's public health directors signed a public declaration Tuesday saying they recognize the impact of climate change on health and pledge to be part of the solution.
Edmonton
-
6.6%: Edmonton approves tax hike of about $17/month for average homeowner
Property tax bills won't be as high as initially feared – thanks to some modest hacking and slashing by city councillors – but Edmontonians will still have to pay more next year.
-
Freeland to table big bill to implement fiscal update measures, but not AirBnB crack down
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
-
Ottawa was always flexible on clean-energy rules, despite Alberta concerns: Wilkinson
Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is open to extending the deadline for existing natural gas plants to operate without emissions-trapping technology.
Northern Ontario
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Holiday train arrives in northern Ont. this week
CPKC’s Holiday train is making its way to northern Ontario and will arrive first in Parry Sound on Wednesday afternoon.
London
-
'She had her face burnt': Woman suffers serious burns in London, Ont. tent fire
Witnesses reported a woman living in a tent was seriously burned in an accidental fire Monday night. At approximately 10 p.m., fire crews arrived at an area behind Cabinetmart, a business on Little Grey Street near Rectory Street.
-
Crash involving school bus in Huron County
One student has ben taken to hospital by air ambulance from the scene of crash involving a school bus in Huron County Tuesday morning.
-
Trucking magnate Archie Verspeeten donates $20M to cancer care
Just days after his passing, local trucking magnate Archie Verspeeten has made the largest single donation to hospital foundations across southwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway
A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.
-
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
Ottawa
-
Driver, 52, dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville
A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash west of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
-
Ottawa firefighers respond to Parliament Hill for hazmat call related to foundation repair
Ottawa Fire Services says its hazardous materials crew was called to Parliament Hill Tuesday afternoon after an incident during foundation repair work.
Saskatoon
-
Small claims no help for Saskatoon homeowner who sued contractor
A Saskatoon homeowner is left frustrated and out thousands of dollars after a renovation dream turned into a nightmare.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek that was sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was unintentional.
-
Sask. man gets prison time for paying daughter's friend, 14, to have sex on camera
A Saskatoon judge says a man who paid his daughter’s 14-year-old friend to have sex with him and recorded it on video is likely to re-offend.
Vancouver
-
Inmate serving 12 years for attempted murder dies at maximum security prison in B.C.
A Saskatchewan drug dealer who was serving a lengthy sentence for attempted murder in a maximum security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has died.
-
No charges after police dog bites innocent bystander, B.C. prosecutors say
Two police officers who mistook an innocent Surrey, B.C., resident for a suspect, knocked him to the ground and unleashed a police dog on him during a chase had a "reasonable basis" for doing so, and will not face charges, prosecutors have decided.
-
Near-zero visibility due to fog persists in Metro Vancouver
A fog advisory was reissued for Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning, with Environment Canada warning of "near-zero visibility" throughout the region.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask-wide emergency alert was 'unintentional,' town says
An emergency alert concerning drinking water in Maple Creek that was sent to phones across Saskatchewan Tuesday afternoon was unintentional.
-
Sask. appeal court downgrades man's conviction in Regina murder
A man who shot and killed someone following a dispute over $20 may be spending less time behind bars.
-
'We feel like we just don't matter': Sask. seniors home afflicted by drug use, vandalism, residents say
Brent Patterson says living conditions at the government housing facility he calls home in Moose Jaw have drastically fallen in recent years.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges pending after 44 dogs, cats seized from 'shockingly unsanitary' B.C. home
Animal welfare workers in British Columbia will be recommending animal cruelty charges after 44 neglected dogs and cats were seized from a derelict and garbage-filled home on a small, southern Gulf Island near Nanaimo.
-
Victoria hospitals fundraising campaign gains momentum with record-setting gala
A campaign to buy six pieces of medical imaging equipment for Greater Victoria hospitals is gaining momentum after a long-standing gala in support of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation raised a record $2.5 million.
-
B.C. RCMP investigating caught-on-camera animal cruelty case
Mounties in B.C.'s southern Interior are investigating a shocking and fatal case of animal cruelty that was caught on video and shared on social media.