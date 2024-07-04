P.E.I. woman, 25, dies after single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn: RCMP

A 25-year-old Prince Edward Island woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn, P.E.I.

Prince District RCMP, along with paramedics and firefighters, responded to the crash on Route 145, the Mill River East Road, just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Once on scene, officers learned that a car was travelling on Route 145 when it left the road, according to a news release from RCMP.

The lone occupant of the car, a woman from Prince County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 145 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.