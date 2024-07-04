ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • P.E.I. woman, 25, dies after single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn: RCMP

    An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A 25-year-old Prince Edward Island woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn, P.E.I.

    Prince District RCMP, along with paramedics and firefighters, responded to the crash on Route 145, the Mill River East Road, just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    Once on scene, officers learned that a car was travelling on Route 145 when it left the road, according to a news release from RCMP.

    The lone occupant of the car, a woman from Prince County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Route 145 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

