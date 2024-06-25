P.E.I. woman arrested after thefts, disturbances in Montague

A 29-year-old woman from Prince Edward Island's Kings County has been arrested in connection with several thefts and disturbances in Montague over the weekend.

Kings District RCMP received a report of a disturbance at a residence shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Police attended the home and learned a woman had damaged the inside of an apartment, according to a news release from RCMP. She fled the scene before officers arrived.

Minutes later, police say they were called to a local restaurant, where they found the woman causing a disturbance in an employee-only section of the business.

Police say she was arrested. While being transported to the police car, she spat on one of the officers, according to RCMP.

Police say officers also learned the woman had allegedly stolen a vehicle from a home in Montague just before the incident at the apartment. Someone then let the woman use their cellphone, which police say she ran away with.

The woman was remanded into custody on unrelated matters.

Police say they are investigating the following offences:

mischief under $5,000

mischief over $5,000

assault on a peace officer

theft of a motor vehicle

impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Police say they will determine the most appropriate charges once the investigations are complete.

