A woman is facing an assault charge after a man was stabbed with a knife in Morell, P.E.I. on the weekend.

Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at a home early Sunday morning.

Police arrested a 37-year-old woman at the scene.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman is facing a charge of assault with a weapon. She was released on strict conditions and is due in court later this month.

Police say the man and woman were known to one another.