P.E.I. woman charged with assault after man stabbed with knife
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 12:08PM AST
A woman is facing an assault charge after a man was stabbed with a knife in Morell, P.E.I. on the weekend.
Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at a home early Sunday morning.
Police arrested a 37-year-old woman at the scene.
A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman is facing a charge of assault with a weapon. She was released on strict conditions and is due in court later this month.
Police say the man and woman were known to one another.