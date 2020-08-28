ARGYLE, N.S. -- Dry conditions in our region are igniting forest fires, running wells dry and creating tough situations for farmers.

Nova Scotians are looking for some relief from the skies and say it can't come soon enough.

Vehicles are lined up at the Mariners Centre in Yarmouth six days of the week to fill up thousand-litre tanks of water because their wells have run dry.

"We've also started a coupon program where people can pick up coupons at the municipal offices in Hebron and Tusket and they can go to local retailers to pick up free drinking water," said Janine Muise - Yarmouth County Emergency Measures Coordinator.

Meanwhile in Dartmouth, a popular beach has been closed to swimmers due to bacteria.

The beach at Albro Lake, which is supervised, is closed indefinitely after water quality tests showed higher-than-acceptable bacteria levels.

Not far away at Shubie Park, a possible blue-green algae bloom in the Shubie Canal pond has HRM officials telling residents to avoid swimming or water contact in that area as well.

The municipality is also offering water to residents who are in need.

"We started two weeks ago here at Musquodoboit Harbour," Coun. David Hendsbee. "Two weeks ago, we gave out 75 boxes of water over a two and a half hour period, last week we gave out 105 boxes in 30 minutes -- we ran dry ourselves."

Farmers are also feeling the effects of the drought.

Victor Oulton says the lack of rain is stacking up to be record breaking. This is the first time his pond in Windsor, N.S., has gone dry in 80 years.

"A lot of the forage crops for livestock production are drying up pretty much as we speak," said Oulton, of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture. "Production has been down in those all year long because of the dry spring early summer. The hay crop and forage crops are all lower than what they have been."

For now, as everyone copes with these dry conditions, they'll have their eyes to the sky, waiting for plenty of overdue rain.