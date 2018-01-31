

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia government’s decision to abolish its English school board has left parents wondering who will make decisions about snow days, or where they can take complaints about schedules or school buses.

Last week, Education Minister Zach Churchill announced that government will adopt all 22 recommendations included in a report by consultant Avis Glazeand will eliminate its seven English school boards.

But many parents and caregivers have unanswered questions.

“If they're not there, they're no longer active. Who's going to make the decisions for the schools? Who's going to decide when the teachers have their in-service days?" wonders one caregiver outside St. Stephen’s Elementary School on Wednesday.

However, others like the idea of removing a layer of bureaucracy, as long as local schools get to make more decisions.

“Anytime that there's a storm coming, they have like a little Facebook group that we're in and they always post before the storm comes that there's a possibility that there's going to be a storm cancellation tomorrow. They're very responsible about it,” says parent Ryan Mason.

For the time being, parents can go to the usual sources for information. But when and how that changes remains to be seen.

“That's where our focus is, in terms of how we move forward operationally,” Churchill said last week. “We'll be engaging our operational aides in those regions and identifying what the best way to move forward is."

But Churchill also says school boards will continue to make the day-to-day decisions and supply information to parents.

"If I receive a constituent’s concern, I deal with them as usual. No changes," says Gin Yee, chair of the Halifax Regional School Board.

Educational consultant Paul Bennett says that when school boards have been abolished in other provinces, parents have not noticed changes...

"There was barely a wimper of reaction,” he says. “What does happen, though, is when problems arise, you begin to realize you need some public voice in public education."

The Nova Scotia government is promising to provide that public voice through putting more decision making power in the hands of local schools.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.