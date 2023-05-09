Party leader takes official opposition seat as N.B legislature resumes

FREDERICTON -

New Liberal leader Susan Holt was sworn in along with two other liberal MLA's Tuesday morning.

Susan Holt’s not only leader of the party, but also the official opposition since winning her seat in Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint Isidore.

Holt says her top priorities this session is what she's heard from New Brunswickers across the board

"Their desire for access to healthcare, primary care, and long-term care,” Holt said. “We are not seeing progress or results on that file so it is our job to bring those priorities forward and hold the government to account.”

Holt brought those concerns to her first question period as leader of the official opposition.

"Mister speaker I rise today to ask questions of the government en au des habitants de Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint Isidore as well as New Brunswickers all over the province who are losing faith in government as they sit on the waiting list for primary care," she said.

"I do want to offer my congratulations to the member of Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint Isidore,” Minister of Health Bruce Fitch offered the Liberal leader. “The provincial waiting list for a doctor or nurse practitioner was at about 74,000 and I'm pleased to say today that it's not completely finished but we're down to 47,000 people."

As for the future of the New Brunswick Liberal party, Holt says she is ready to take on next year's election and form a new Liberal government.

"I don't think the party's been in stronger shape,” Holt said. “We have sixteen phenomenal MLAs, we have a lot of energy in the party right now.”

