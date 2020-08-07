HALIFAX -- The government of New Brunswick is advising of potential COVID-19 exposures on two Air Canada flights from Cancun to Toronto and Toronto to Moncton.

On August 6, New Brunswick identified one confirmed COVID-19 case in a temporary foreign worker who might have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on July 25

Air Canada Flight 1232 – Cancun to Toronto on July 24

The government says individuals who have been on these flights are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after the flight for symptoms. Should symptoms develop, please self-isolate and call 811.