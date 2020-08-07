Advertisement
Passengers on Toronto-Moncton flight may have been exposed to COVID-19
Published Friday, August 7, 2020 4:31PM ADT
An Air Canada passenger jet lands at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- The government of New Brunswick is advising of potential COVID-19 exposures on two Air Canada flights from Cancun to Toronto and Toronto to Moncton.
On August 6, New Brunswick identified one confirmed COVID-19 case in a temporary foreign worker who might have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:
- Air Canada Flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on July 25
- Air Canada Flight 1232 – Cancun to Toronto on July 24
The government says individuals who have been on these flights are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after the flight for symptoms. Should symptoms develop, please self-isolate and call 811.