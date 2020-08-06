HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, all in the Moncton region (zone 1).

The new cases are temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton and began immediately self-isolating. One case is an individual between 40 and 49 and another individual between 50 and 59, both in zone 1 (Moncton region).

This comes a day after the province reported four new cases involving temporary foreign workers, between the ages of 30 and 39, who arrived in Moncton from Mexico and began immediately self-isolating, prior to taking up their jobs in Miramichi.

Those four cases were originally identified as in the Miramichi region (zone 7), but the province’s COVID-19 dashboard now identifies all six active cases as in the Moncton region (zone 1).

On day 10 these four workers were tested and diagnosed. They will continue to self-isolate in zone 1 until cleared by Public Health.

None of the six new cases are in hospital.

"The system caught these workers before they went out," New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs said in a release on Wednesday. "The contact tracing is being done. It (the screening system) has been able to contain it to this group, and we feel confident that's as far as it will go at this stage."

“Self-isolation at the time of diagnosis is the goal, which means the risk of transmission is the lowest it can possibly be, limiting the number of cases,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Our protocols are working.”

Previous to Wednesday, New Brunswick had not reported a new case in 15 days, with the last new case coming July 20.

The province has recorded 176 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Two people have died, and there are now four active cases.

On Wednesday, 300 tests were done for COVID-19. As of Thursday, a total of 53,999 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Wednesday, 10,109 personal and 4,202 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 70 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 0.49 per cent.