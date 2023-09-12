Passerby discovers body in Sydney: police

Cape Breton Regional Police is investigating after a body was found in Sydney, N.S., Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a body at the bottom of an embankment off Harrison Avenue.

A person who had been walking a pathway at the end of the street discovered the body, according to a news release by the police.

Major Crime investigators and members of the Forensic Identification Unit examined the scene.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play is a factor in this death at this time,” said Desiree Magnus, communications and PR advisor for Cape Breton Regional Police Service, in the news release.

Police are awaiting results of an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.

