FREDERICTON -- A forensic pathologist who conducted autopsies on the four victims of the 2018 Fredericton mass shooting says they all died from gunshot wounds.

Dr. Ken Obenson testified today at the trial of Matthew Raymond, who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns on Aug. 10, 2018.

The defence has admitted that Raymond, 50, killed the victims, but says he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Obenson says both men were shot five times, while the two women each had two bullet wounds.

He says all four were shot at least once in the head.

The trial has so far heard from 31 witnesses called by the Crown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2020.