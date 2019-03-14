

CTV Atlantic





A 69-year-old man has been arrested after an assault on a nurse at Moncton's Georges-Dumont Hospital.

RCMP say the staff member was assaulted while working Monday afternoon and sent to the emergency room with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The alleged perpetrator is the husband of a patient at the hospital.

The nurse has been released from hospital, but the New Brunswick Nurses Union is speaking out, saying this type of workplace violence happens all too often.

“There's a mindset out there that seems to cultivate that it’s OK for people that are frustrated to verbally abuse nurses or other health care professionals, that it’s OK to assault a nurse because you're not satisfied with the particular service,” said Maria Richard, the New Brunswick Nurses Union vice-president.

The man from Acadieville has been released from custody and ordered to appear in court on June 4.