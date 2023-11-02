ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Pedestrian hit by delivery truck in Bedford: Halifax police

    Halifax Police

    Halifax Regional Police is investigating an early morning vehicle-pedestrian collision in Bedford, N.S.

    Officers responded to a report of an injured person on Farmers Dairy Lane around 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

    Police say a delivery truck hit a pedestrian who was walking in the centre of the road.

    The 60-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News