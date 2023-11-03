Police in Truro, N.S., are looking for a driver who they say intentionally hit a pedestrian Thursday night.

Truro Police Service responded to the intersection of McClures Mills Road and Abenaki Road around 6 p.m.

Police say the driver of an SUV purposely hit a male pedestrian and fled the scene.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black GMC Terrain with Nova Scotia license HCH 125.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a slender build and multiple facial tattoos.

Police are asking any potential witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call them at 902-895-5351.