Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Membertou, N.S.

Police in Cape Breton are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Membertou, N.S., Tuesday afternoon.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the collision happened on Terry Way between the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and Churchill Drive around 2:45 p.m.

The 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EHS.

Police say her identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Traffic safety investigators and forensic identification officers with Cape Breton Regional Police attended the scene.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.