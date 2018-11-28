

CTV Atlantic





A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while walking on the Canso Causeway in Auld’s Cove, N.S.

Police say a 31-year-old man was walking on the “travel portion” of the highway, not on the shoulder shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

“He was right out walking in the middle of the west-bound lane of the highway,” Nova Scotia RCMP public information officer Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said via e-mail. “The tractor trailer was west-bound and he was walking east-bound in the west-bound lane.”

Hutchinson said the truck driver saw him at the last second and tried to avoid him.

Police say the man was taken by EHS to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish and then transported by EHS LifeFlight to Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.