Penitentiary in N.B. to heighten security measures after more than $40,000 in contraband seized at Dorchester

The Dorchester Penitentiary Medium Security Unit in New Brunswick said it is heightening security measures after seizing a package containing contraband worth thousands of dollars.

In a news release Thursday, the Correctional Service of Canada said the contraband seized includes cocaine and is worth about $43,000.

“The Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions,” said assistant warden at Dorchester Penitentiary, Emile Belliveau, in the news release.

“These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.”

Correctional Service of Canada said it will heighten measures to prevent contraband from entering their institutions, and is working in partnership with the police to take action against anyone bringing contraband into correctional institutions.

A tip phone line has also been set up for all federal institutions in an attempt to receive additional information about the security at CSC institutions.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.