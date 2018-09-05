Featured
People asked to perform acts of kindness in remembrance of Becca Schofield
Rebecca Schofield of Riverview, N.B., turned her terminal prognosis into an online movement that inspired acts of kindness across the globe.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 7:50AM ADT
FREDERICTON -- People are being asked to perform acts of kindness in remembrance of a young New Brunswick woman who inspired good deeds before dying of cancer.
The provincial government has proclaimed Sept. 15 the second annual Becca Schofield Day.
Schofield, who lived in Riverview, started a campaign to encourage kindness after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2016.
People were asked to perform random acts of kindness and share them on social media using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.
It became a global movement, inspiring thousands of people around the world before Schofield died on Feb. 17, 2018, at age 18.
In 2017, the legislative assembly unanimously passed a motion recognizing the third Saturday of September as Becca Schofield Day.