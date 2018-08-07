

CTV Atlantic





A teenager who turned her terminal prognosis into an online movement that inspired acts of kindness across the globe will be posthumously awarded the Order of New Brunswick.

Rebecca Schofield wrote a bucket list in December 2016 after learning her years-long battle with brain cancer had taken a turn for the worse, with doctors giving her only months to live.

One of her wishes was to inspire others to perform acts of kindness and her request soon went viral, with people around the world posting their good deeds to social media with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

Thousands of dollars have been raised in Schofield's honour, in addition to donations of food, clothing and blood to various causes.

The campaign even attracted the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recognized Schofield's "bravery, volunteerism and inspiring commitment to community" in a February 2017 tweet.

The New Brunswick government has declared the third Saturday of September "Becca Schofield Day," kicking off the inaugural celebration in 2017.

The Riverview, N.B. teen passed away on Feb. 17, 2018 at the age of 18.

The provincial government says Schofield will be awarded the Order of New Brunswick posthumously “for inspiring New Brunswickers to be kind to each other and uniting the province through selfless acts of compassion and generosity”

Schofield was among 10 people announced Sunday as the 2018 recipients of the Order of New Brunswick, as part of the official New Brunswick Day celebrations in Fredericton:

Judy Astle of Boiestown – “For her outstanding commitment to sportsmanship and leadership in her community and throughout New Brunswick.”

Charles Bernard of Balmoral – “For his commitment to the protection of vulnerable people and his passion for community involvement.”

Roberta Dugas of Caraquet – “For her longstanding service to her community and for her outstanding leadership in the nursing profession.”

Louise Imbeault of Moncton – “For her impact on the social and cultural life of New Brunswick through her contributions to the field of media and communications and also within the Acadian community.”

Gaetan Lanteigne of Haut-Sheila (now part of Tracadie) – “For his outstanding work in the economic development of his community and the province of New Brunswick.”

Walter Learning of Fredericton – “For his achievements in the performing arts and for his contributions to the theatre community and industry in New Brunswick.”

James Lockyer of Moncton – “For his extraordinary volunteerism and outstanding contributions to the legal profession.”

F. Eileen Wallace of Fredericton – “For her trail-blazing achievements in bilingual education and for her outstanding impact on children’s literacy.”

Ed and Eke van Oorschot of Black River – “For their exemplary and long-standing passion for social justice and for their commitment to protecting vulnerable people in their community and across New Brunswick.”

The recipients will be presented with their awards at a ceremony at Government House this fall.

With files from The Canadian Press