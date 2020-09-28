HALIFAX -- A person who travelled to Cape Breton from outside the Atlantic bubble has been fined $1,000 for failing to self-isolate.

Cape Breton Regional Police received a complaint Friday night that a person who had recently arrived in Sydney from outside the Atlantic region was not self-isolating.

Police investigated and determined the person had violated Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

The 27-year-old was fined $1,000 for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act for not self-isolating.

Under the Health Protection Act, anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

The measure is in place to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality who wishes to report an incident involving people failing to follow the provincial health orders is asked to call the police's non-emergency line at 902-563-5151.