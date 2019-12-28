HALIFAX -- From a 250km ultramarathon through the Gobi desert to the tallest peak in Africa, and planting New Brunswick's flag on the North Pole – Brian Jones has seen the world in ways many can only dream of – challenging his body every step of the way.

“90 percent of it's mental,” says Jones. “When you're cold and it's -40 or -50, you have to pay attention to your fingers, toes, legs, breath and your face – that's a long day of 12-hours of thinking that.”

Over the past 13-years, he's used his adventurous treks to fund raise for many issues facing Maritimers – with his next journey set to be no different.

“Initially, I did the North Pole, and I always wanted to kind of bookend it with the South Pole,” says Jones. “If you do both, the North Pole and the South Pole – you're bipolar.”

Jones says the term ‘bipolar’ reminded him of an issue that's been on his mind for some time.

The adventurous philanthropist reveals he will be skiing through Antarctica and hiking its highest peak, for mental health – to raise funds for a cause close to his heart, as well as his community.

“There's a number of reasons – the first one is what happened in Fredericton with the shooting a few years ago,” says Jones. “I can't speak to that guy's mental health, but we believe that that could be more common than not going forward. We're seeing it with our kids; a lot more suicides, more kids are struggling with eating disorders – especially girls and self-image.”

Antarctica is the coldest and darkest desert in the world with an average temperature of -60 degrees during the time Jones will begin his trek. He says the greatest test will be of his own mental strength during his voyage.

“You don't play a lot of music either; you've got to be able to communicate with your partners because if somebody falls in a crevasse, you got to be able to help,” says Jones. “It's even mentally tougher because generally when we do long runs or go for a jog, we throw on the iPod. Now you're going 12-hours a day in silence – in your head.”

The Chalmers Foundation says the money will support mental health initiatives in the Fredericton area.

“I associate a lot with what Brian is doing,” says Chalmers Foundation executive director, Gilles Allain. “Because when you have mental health issues, mental health problems, you've got the mechanisms to cope with them or you don't –sometimes you need to reach out to somebody, a professional, to help you sort through that.”

And Jones’ adventure could be historic. If completed, it's believed he will be the first New Brunswicker to complete treks through both the North Pole and the South Pole.

Jones also notes, while on his journey, those suffering through their own mental battles will be on his mind – every step of the way.

“You can go anywhere in the world, but you live right up here, between your ears,” says Jones. “So even though I’m in Antarctica, I’m still living in ‘here.’"

Meanwhile, Jones will leave for the South Pole on Sunday.