

CTV Atlantic





A celebrated heritage preservation project in Halifax seems to have run into trouble.

Historic Morris House was saved from the wrecking ball back in 2009, and moved at great expense to central Halifax, where it was to be used as housing for at-risk youth.

But, more than six years later, renovations still aren't finished, and CTV News has learned the non-profit housing association has backed out.

Morris House is one of the most-celebrated buildings in Canada -- and one of the oldest.

Built in 1764, it was slated for demolition, but was saved from the wrecking ball when it was purchased by the Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia, and then ultimately moved to a brand new location.

A lot of people remember the day of the big move to Creighton Street.

Streets had to be closed down, power lines were moved -- all part of the process to move the old structure without wrecking it.

Work crews have been completely refurbishing the building inside and out, but the work clearly isn't done yet.

There were no workers there Wednesday, and neighbours say that's the case more often than not.

There've also been some problems at the site: about three weeks ago, somebody stole the chain link fence that was around the back of the property.

Upon completion, Morris House was supposed to be turned over to the Metro Non-Profit Housing Association to provide housing for at-risk youth, but today, the group's executive director told us that wasn't going to happen anymore.

“We've been involved in it for quite a long time, but our board decided a couple of months ago that, because of our changing situation, we cannot be involved in it anymore,” said Carol Charlebois, the executive director of the Metro Non-Profit Housing Association. “So, I have no knowledge currently of what is happening with that project.”

The city says there was a “dangerous or unsightly premises complaint” on June 7 for the property on Creighton Street.

A compliance officer visited the site to follow up on the complaint on June 18 and determined there was nothing deemed to be dangerous or unsightly.

There have been some issues with vagrants breaking into the house.

CTV News made numerous attempts to get an interview today with the president of Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia, but that couldn't be arranged.

In a text message, Andrew Murphy said: “We are looking forward to completing this project and providing it for use in housing youth.”

What's not clear is what youth he's referring to now that the Metro Non-Profit Housing Association has backed out of the project.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.