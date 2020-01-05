Plane arriving from Toronto slides off Halifax airport runway
Halifax Stanfield International Airport Fire & Emergency Services says it appears the aircraft contained over 100 passengers. They also note the passengers are awaiting busses to transport them off of the runway.
HALIFAX -- Amidst snowy weather, a plane carrying passengers from Toronto slid off the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Sunday afternoon.
At around 12:20 p.m., reports of WestJet flight 248 from Toronto veering off the runway at the airport began appearing on social media.
There are currently no reports of injuries, fatalities or damage to the aircraft.
At around 1:15 p.m., passengers began disembarking the aircraft to be transported to the airport.