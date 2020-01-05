HALIFAX -- Amidst snowy weather, a plane carrying passengers from Toronto slid off the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

At around 12:20 p.m., reports of WestJet flight 248 from Toronto veering off the runway at the airport began appearing on social media.

My flight, Westjet 248 from Toronto has slid off the runway. No idea of damage although it doubt it. I think we are ok. But a big ass tow truck is in its way.

It could be a while before we get to the airport. — Eric Wynne (@EricW_Photos) January 5, 2020

There are currently no reports of injuries, fatalities or damage to the aircraft.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport Fire & Emergency Services says it appears the aircraft contained over 100 passengers. They also note the passengers are awaiting busses to transport them off of the runway.

At around 1:15 p.m., passengers began disembarking the aircraft to be transported to the airport.