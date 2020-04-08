HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police is investigating two break and enters that happened Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

At 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a break and enter at a residence in the 0-50 block of Chappell Street in Dartmouth.

The homeowner reported a man breaking into his home and stealing a laptop, before fleeing on foot towards Wyse Road.

Just under two hours later, police received reports of a second break and enter on Middle Street in Dartmouth.

At 12:38 a.m. on Wednesday, police located and arrested a man a short distance from the second break and enter location.

The suspect – a 35-year-old man from Dartmouth – was in possession of a stolen laptop. He remains in custody until a court appearance and faces multiple charges including break and enter, trespass by night, and breach of probation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.