Police arrest fourth person in death of Halifax teen Devon Marsman

Halifax police have arrested a fourth person in a homicide case involving a 16-year-old boy who went missing two years ago.

Devon Sinclair Marsman was last seen alive on Feb. 24, 2022 and was reported missing from the Spryfield area of Halifax the following month.

Halifax Regional Police say 26-year-old Chelsey Herritt was arrested Thursday in connection to Marsman's death after she turned herself into police at Halifax Regional Police Headquarters.

She is charged with one count each of being an accessory after the fact to murder and causing indignity to human remains.

Police charged three people in the case last month, including laying a count of second-degree murder against 26-year-old Treyton Alexander Marsman.

Halifax police Chief Don MacLean has confirmed the Marsmans "share a familial relationship" when the first arrests were made, but he declined to be more specific.

