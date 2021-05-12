DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- Halifax Regional Police arrested three adults after a shooting in Dartmouth on Wednesday evening.

Several officers responded to the area of Alderney Landing around 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police say they located the three people who were arrested just after 8 p.m. and are not looking for any other suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police or Crimestoppers.