Police were present at three schools in the Halifax area Thursday after they received a report of threats towards the schools.

Police say they learned of the alleged threats towards Rocky Lake Junior High School in Bedford, and Ian Forsyth Elementary School and Caledonia Junior High School in Dartmouth, at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“There was a threat received here in the mail (Wednesday) that was specific to Ian Forsythe school and Caledonia,” says Halifax Regional School Board spokesperson Doug Hadley. “There was also a letter received in the mail at Rocky Lake Junior High, so in both cases that information was turned over to police immediately.”

Hadely didn’t disclose the nature of the threats, but said once Halifax police were notified they did a threat assessment and determined there was no need to cancel classes for the three schools.

“To provide assurance to people, we asked that if there was going to be an ability to have a police presence at the schools (Thursday) they said they would absolutely have police on site,” says Hadley.

School officials sent a message to parents Wednesday night informing them they would find police cars outside their school this morning.

“We have members of our general investigation section interviewing persons at the schools and the investigation will go on and hopefully we will find out the origin of the letters,” says Const. Caron McIsaac of Halifax Regional Police.

Police say if there was any threat to the safety and security of the students or staff, there would have been no school.

There was a situation late in February when Halifax West High School underwent a lockdown after an anonymous call was made from a person who said there would be a shooting at the school.

A search of the school found no firearms and the all clear was given.

“I don't know if it's growing, but as information becomes more readily available people are probably becoming more aware of it,” says Hadley. “We just want people to know what we're dealing with and we have to take everyone seriously.”

Anyone with information about the alleged threats it asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.