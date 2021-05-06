HALIFAX -- Police have charged a man and woman, both from Dartmouth, N.S., with drug and weapon offences after searching a home on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say officers obtained a warrant and searched a residence on Primrose Street in Dartmouth on May 6 in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation.

Police say they seized a handgun, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine during their search of the residence. A man and woman were arrested without incident.

A 37-year-old Dartmouth man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Careless use of a firearm - unsafe storage

Careless use of restricted firearm- unsafe storage

Possession of weapon dangerous

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession knowing it is unauthorized

Possession of loaded firearm

Firearm possession contrary to order

Ammunition possession contrary to order

Possession of weapon obtained by commission of an offence

Possession of break in instruments

Fail to comply with release order (X 3)

A 33-year-old Dartmouth woman from is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Careless use of a firearm - unsafe storage

Careless use of restricted firearm- unsafe storage

Possession of weapon dangerous

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession knowing it is unauthorized

Possession of loaded firearm

Anyone with information about illegal drugs and or firearms is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.