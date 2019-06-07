Featured
Police charge sex offender accused of walking away from halfway house
Joshua James Turner leaves Dartmouth provincial court on June 7, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 4:10PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 4:11PM ADT
Police have now charged a high-risk sex offender who is accused of walking away from a halfway house in Dartmouth last month.
Joshua James Turner was reported missing from the Jamieson Community Correctional Centre on Morris Drive around 9 a.m. on May 26.
Police issued a news release asking for the public’s help in locating Turner, who has been deemed a high risk to reoffend relating to sexual and violence offences.
Turner was arrested in Dartmouth almost six hours later.
The 35-year-old man has been charged with breaching a long-term supervision order.
Turner appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday. He is due back in court on June 28 for election and plea.