Police clear out after shutting down street to search Dartmouth, N.S., home

A large police presence on Slayter Street in Dartmouth, N.S., has left the scene after tactical officers searched a home.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Roleika Drive, around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Police thought the suspect had gone into a home in the 0-100 block of Slayter Street and then secured the area around it.

Police and emergency vehicles filled the street outside the residence, and HRP stationed its mobile command centre nearby.

Halifax Regional Police officers enter a home in Dartmouth, N.S., on April 14, 2023. (Jim Kvammen/CTV)

Officers in tactical gear were seen entering the home through a back door on the second story.

After searching the home, the suspect wasn’t found.

HRP says its investigation is continuing.