HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have cleared the scene, and are not releasing information after finding human remains in Dartmouth.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, police say they were contacted about what was believed to be human remains in a wooded area near Elliott Street in Dartmouth. Police were able to find the remains, and the Medical Examiner’s office confirmed they were human.

Late Saturday afternoon, police said they have cleared the scene, and are not releasing any information at the time, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Police say they acknowledge it has been disturbing news for the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.