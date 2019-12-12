HALIFAX -- Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the murder of Timothy John Kelly and police continue to ask anyone with information to come forward.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of an injured man on a Halifax sidewalk on December 12, 2009. When police arrived, they found 44-year-old Kelly lying in front of a residence on Abbott Drive in Halifax, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Kelly was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

After further investigation, police were able to determine that Kelly was in contact with friends and family earlier that night. Investigators believe there are still people with information that could potentially help solve Kelly's case.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.