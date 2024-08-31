Police in Saint John, N.B., seek suspect in assault

The Saint John Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Glendon Shields, wanted in relation to an ongoing assault and threats investigation.

Onn Saturday, August 31, 2024, at approximately 8:40 a.m., police responded to two incidents in the Rockwood Park Area. A 41-year-old man had been confronted by a man in the area with a knife, and a 46-year-old man had been assaulted according to a news release.

The suspect was last seen leaving on foot down a trail around the Mountain Bike Skills Park and Millenium Falcon Trail. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants and carrying a green backpack.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries and was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital for treatment.

Members of the Saint John Police Emergency Tactical Services, a drone operator, and a canine unit from Kennebecasis Regional Police Force attended the scene and conducted an extensive search of the park and surrounding areas.

As a result of further investigation by the patrol members, the suspect has since been identified as Glendon Shields, 35 years old.

Police have made numerous attempts to locate the accused, who is known to frequent the Rockwood Park Area.

A police representative said it is no longer necessary to shelter in place, but there will likely be an increased police presence in the area for “the next little bit.”

Police said Rockwood Park is closed until tomorrow morning.

Police are warning the public to not approach the accused. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-222-T.I.P.S.

