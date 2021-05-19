HALIFAX -- RCMP in West Hants, N.S. say they responded to two serious incidents over the last 24-hours.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police say they responded to a complaint of an assault with a weapon at a home in Kempt Shore.

Upon arrival at the scene, investigators say they found a 53-year-old man had been struck with an axe by a 26-year-old man.

The 53-year-old was also allegedly assaulted by a 29-year-old woman. The man and the woman were arrested at the scene and released on conditions, according to police.

Both will appear in Windsor Provincial Court at a later date.

The second incident involves a robbery at a gas station in Brooklyn, N.S.

Police say they arrived at the gas station, which is also an authorized liquor retailer, to find a 35-year had stolen liquor. When the woman was confronted by staff, police say she threatened them with a needle.

According to police, the woman then left the store, got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

The vehicle was found a short time later by East Hants District RCMP.

Samantha May MacDonald, 35, and her driver, 34-year-old Kathleen Andrew Brooks, were both arrested.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Sipekne’katik by the West Hants District RCMP in partnership with Sipekne’katik RCMP.

Police say they seized clothing and liquor during the search.

MacDonald, 35, of Sipekne’katik, has been charged with the following:

robbery

assault with a weapon (two counts)

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

uttering threats against a person (two counts)

theft under $5,000

Brooks, 34, of Sipekne’katik, has been charged with the following:

robbery – S.344

theft under $5,000

Both women were also charged under the Health Protection Act for non-essential travel outside of their municipality.

MacDonald and Brooks were remanded into custody and will appear in Kentville Provincial Court Wednesday.

Investigations in both cases are still ongoing.