HALIFAX -- Police are investigating an explosion that rocked the community of Amherst on Monday night.

The blast shook homes in the Rupert Street area and could be heard throughout the town.

It generated multiple calls to police shortly after 10 o'clock.

With help from the RCMP forensic identification and explosives disposal units, police tracked down debris from a detonated device on Rupert Street near the intersection of Agnew Street.

No one was hurt in the incident and there were no reports of property damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department or Crime Stoppers.