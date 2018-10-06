

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a house in the Fairview neighbourhood of Halifax burned down Friday night.

Fire crews were called to the two-storey home on Evans Ave. just before 5:00 p.m.

“The flames were shooting up as high as the top of those trees down there,” described neighbor Jennifer Cordin.

The home, which was under renovation, was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, but crews were able to control the flames quickly.

Neighbours gathered on the street outside to watch the flames light up the sky.

“When I found out about the fire, I saw the picture on Twitter, I saw that it was collapsing, but when I started looking down, I saw ‘oh it’s really a lot of fire’. If I were there I would be really scared,” said neighbor Jetsuda Areephong.

The fire was so intense it spread to an adjacent shed. The smoke was so thick, it set off smoke alarms in nearby apartment units, and could be seen across the city. The structure eventually collapsed on itself.

All that was left Saturday was a pile of rubble, the frame of a basement bathroom, and lots of unanswered questions.

“That house actually burned downed a year ago, and so that was kind of funny, we were like ‘again?’, like that house was burning again, so it added some drama to the whole thing,” explains Cordin.

The house also burned down Good Friday of last year. The owners were in the process of rebuilding and had finished the frame and some of the windows.

No one was injured. The cause is still under investigation.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.