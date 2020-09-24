HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after an attempted robbery in Dartmouth Wednesday night.

Police say at 9:45 p.m. on September 23, they responded to an attempted robbery in the 0-100 block of Kennedy Dr., Dartmouth.

Police say the male victim met a buyer for his vehicle. While inspecting the vehicle, the buyer produced a knife and attempted to take the vehicle.

The victim was able to lock himself in the vehicle, and the suspect fled on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not seek medical treatment.

The suspect is described as a while male, 30-40 years old, 6’ tall, average build and bald, wearing a grey hooded shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.